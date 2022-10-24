Jhelum: Newly-wed couple among seven dead in road accident

JHELUM: Seven people, including a newly-wed couple, died and five others sustained injuries when a dumper hit vehicle in Jhelum city of Punjab province, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the road accident occurred near the Tobar Valley on Choa Saidan Shah Road where an out-of-control dumper truck ran over a passenger car and hit several other vehicles.

Upon receiving the information, rescue and police team reached the spot and shifted the injured people to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, the deceased were also shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Rescue sources told ARY News that the tragic incident occurred due to brake failure of dumper. Sources added that almost seven people, including a newly-wed couple, lost their lives in the incident.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi expressed grief at the loss of precious lives in a road accident in Jhelum. He directed the authorities concerned to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.

While seeking a detailed report of the incident, the chief minister directed the police to arrested the driver of the dumper.

Earlier in October, at least 11 people including six women and four children were killed and 33 others sustained injuries in Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) road accident.

The incident took place near Shamba Zarand area adjacent to Mughal Kot where a truck collided with a tractor-trolley, rescue sources said.

After being informed, the rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured and deceased to Drazanda hospital for treatment and autopsies respectively.

