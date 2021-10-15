10-liter ghee now costs Rs3,590 after 43% prices increase

ISLAMABAD: The utility stores of Pakistan have notified a whopping Rs1,090 increase in the 10-liter ghee pack which will now cost Rs3,590 starting Friday, ARY News reported.

The notification will be implemented with immediate effect said the Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan (USCP) after which the pack of 10-liter ghee that was sold for Rs2,500 will now be available for Rs3,590.

This accounts for Rs109 increase in per kilogram of the essential comodity used in daily household.

Similarly, the 5kg pack of cooking oil has been made Rs463 costlier. It will now sell at Rs1,795. It was until today available for Rs1,332 in the utility stores.

Govt hikes electricity tariff by Rs1.68 per unit

Separately today, the federal cabinet while overseeing petroleum prices has approved an increase of Rs1.68 per unit in electricity price.

According to sources, the price has been jacked up in the wake of quarterly tariff adjustments. The new amount will be charged in October’s bill from the consumers.

The approval was given through a circulation summary, the sources said and added that National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) had decided to hike the electricity prices in the wake of quarterly tariff adjuments.

