10-member Sindh cabinet to take oath in first phase

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) leaders including Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah held a meeting in Islamabad to finalise the members for the provincial cabinet, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to the details, the recently elected Sindh CM also consulted with President Asif Ali Zardari to finalise the names for the cabinet. The sources privy to the development said that around 10 members of the Sindh cabinet would take oath in the first phase.

The sources said Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Syed Sardar Shah, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Saeed Ghani, and others would be part of the provincial cabinet.

In a meeting, in which PPP Women Wing President Faryal Talpur was also present, the portfolios of the proposed ministers were also deliberated.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took oath on February 27 and has not announced his cabinet yet. On the other hand, the provincial cabinets of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have already been sworn in.

Earlier in the day, the 19-member federal cabinet of Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif took oath at the President’s House.

President Asif Ali Zardari administered oath to the newly appointed ministers of the federal cabinet led by PM Shehbaz. The oath-taking ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr Islamabad.

Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanvir, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Chaudhry Salik, Aleem Khan, Jam Kamal, Ameer Maqam, Owais Laghari, Atta Tarar, Khalid Maqbool Siddique, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Riaz Pirzada, Ishaq Dar, Mussadiq Malik, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ahad Cheema and Mohsin Naqvi took as the federal ministers.