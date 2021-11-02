10 Pakistani fishermen return from Indian jail

LAHORE: Ten Pakistani fishermen reached back home on Tuesday after being released from Indian jail, ARY News reported.

The fishermen were handed over to Pakistan by Indian authorities at the Wagah border in Lahore. India’s maritime security forces had took them into custody for allegedly violating their territorial waters.

Pakistan and India swap lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year, on 1st January and 1st July.

On July 1, the Indian government had shared a list of 345 Pakistani prisoners in India including 271 civilians and 74 fishermen with the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi.

Beside swapping lists of prisoners, the two nuclear armed countries also exchange lists of their nuclear installations and facilities.

