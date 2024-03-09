10 terrorists gunned down in separate IBOs: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have gunned down 10 terrorists in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) North Waziristan district, ARY News reported on Saturday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to military’s media wing, the security forces conducted first intelligence-based operation (IBO) on March 8, which in four terrorists were killed.

“During the follow up sanitisation operation, four more terrorists were killed by the security forces,” the ISPR said in the statement.

In a separate operation, the security forces picked up movement of five terrorists, who according to the military’s media wing were trying to infiltrate Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

“After an intense fire exchange, two terrorists – identified as Hazrat Umer and Rehman Niaz were killed, while three other terrorists got injured,” the ISPR said.

“Pakistan has consistently been asking interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border,” it said, hoping that the Afghan government would fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to secure its borders and wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the statement concluded.