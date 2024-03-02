Three terrorists gunned down in Karak IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Three terrorists were gunned down while four others sustained injuries during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Karak district, ARY News reported on Saturday, quoting the military’s media wing.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that the security forces conducted the “IBO on the reported presence of terrorists”.

During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between Pakistan security forces and the terrorists, as a result of which three terrorists were gunned down, while four others sustained injuries.

The ISPR said that weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the slain terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against law enforcement agencies and civilians.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area,” the ISPR stated. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

The operation comes amid a surge in terrorist activities across the country, especially in KP and Balochistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Earlier on Feb 28, security forces killed six terrorists in Intelligence-based operation (IBO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) North Waziristan district.

During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and the terrorists, as a result of which six terrorists were gunned down, while one soldier also got injured.