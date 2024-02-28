Six terrorists gunned down in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least six terrorists were gunned down during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) North Waziristan, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting the military’s media wing.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan on reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and the terrorists, as a result of which six terrorists were gunned down, while one soldier also got injured.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities including target killing as well as extortion and abduction of innocent civilians.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area,” the ISPR said, adding that locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

The operation comes amid a surge in terrorist activities across the country, especially in KP and Balochistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Earlier on Feb 17, security forces killed nine terrorists including two high-profile terrorists in two separate Intelligence-based operations (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

As per the ISPR, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Tank District and eliminated two high-profile terrorists named Rehmat Ullah alias Badar Mansur and Amjad alias Babri.

Meanwhile, in another operation in the South Waziristan District, the security forces after an intense fire exchange killed seven terrorists.