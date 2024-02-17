Security forces kills nine, including two high-profile terrorists in KP IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The security forces on Saturday reportedly killed nine terrorists including two high-profile terrorists in two separate Intelligence-based operations (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing ISPR news release.

As per the ISPR press release, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Tank District and eliminated two high-profile terrorists named Rehmat Ullah alias Badar Mansur and Amjad alias Babri.

Meanwhile, in another operation in the South Waziristan District, the security forces after an intense fire exchange killed seven terrorists.

The security officials recovered weapons, ammunition and explosives were from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against the security forces as well as extortion and target killing of innocent civilians.

However, during the operation, Sepoy Shahzeb Aslam, age 29 years; a resident of district Haripur embraced martyrdom.

Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.