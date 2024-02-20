Terrorist killed in DI Khan intelligence-based operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed a terrorist in an exchange of fire during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail (DI) Khan district on Tuesday, ARY News reported, quoting military’s media wing.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted the IBO in Dera Ismail Khan District based on the reported presence of terrorists.

“During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists as a result of which terrorist Muhammad Sohail was killed,” the ISPR said.

It added that he remained “actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, including target killing of innocent civilians”. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from him

The ISPR further said that a sanitisation operation was under way to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. “Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR said.

The operation comes amid a surge in terrorist activities across the country, especially in KP and Balochistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Earlier on Feb 17, security forces killed nine terrorists including two high-profile terrorists in two separate Intelligence-based operations (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

As per the ISPR, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Tank District and eliminated two high-profile terrorists named Rehmat Ullah alias Badar Mansur and Amjad alias Babri.

Meanwhile, in another operation in the South Waziristan District, the security forces after an intense fire exchange killed seven terrorists.