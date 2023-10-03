10 terrorists killed in Tank IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: 10 terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting, the military’s media affairs wing.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Pezu area of Tank district, killing 10 terrorists.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and targeted killing of innocent citizens,” it said.

The ISPR further stated that sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the military’s statement added.

Pakistan has seen an uptick in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November.

Last month, at least three terrorists were killed by security forces in an operation carried out in Tirah valley of ​​Khyber district.

According to ISPR, three terrorists, including a commander, were killed in a fierce exchange of fire with security forces.

“The security forces conducted an operation in the Tirah area of ​​Khyber district following a tip-off about the presence of terrorists.

“This led to a heavy exchange of fire between the terrorists and security forces. As a result, three terrorists, including Commander Kifayat alias Toor Adnan, were killed,” the ISPR said in a statement.

The commander was reportedly involved in attacks on civilians and security forces.