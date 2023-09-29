Terrorist ring leader killed, soldier martyred in separate actions in KP: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed a terrorist Ring leader in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mardan, whereas, a Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom during an encounter with terrorists in the Parachinar area of Kurram District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, ARY News quoted ISPR on Friday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that two engagements took place between the security forces and the terrorists in KP province on the night of September 28 and 29.

An intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted in the general area of Katalang, Mardan District, which resulted in the killing of a high-value target identified as terrorist ring leader Faisal.

The killed terrorist was actively involved in numerous terrorist activities and was highly wanted by law enforcement agencies. Weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

In another encounter with terrorists in the general area of the Parachinar in the Kurram district, the army troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location.

However, Lance Naik Ghairat Khan (age 33 years, resident of Kurram District), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat (martyrdom).

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.