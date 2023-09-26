Three terrorists killed in Khyber gunfight: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least three terrorists were killed by security forces in an operation carried out in Tirah valley of ​​Khyber district, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the army’s media wing, three terrorists, including a commander, were killed in a fierce exchange of fire with security forces.

“The security forces conducted an operation in the Tirah area of ​​Khyber district following a tip-off about the presence of terrorists.

“This led to a heavy exchange of fire between the terrorists and security forces. As a result, three terrorists, including Commander Kifayat alias Toor Adnan, were killed,” the ISPR said in a statement.

The commander was reportedly involved in attacks on civilians and security forces.

Later, a search operation was carried out in the area to search for more terrorists. “The security forces are committed to eradicating terrorism from the country,” the ISPR added.

On September 20, the security forces killed a terrorist in an intelligence-based operation conducted in the general area of Kulachi of Dera Ismail (DI) Khan District, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“On September 20, 2023, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan district,” the ISPR said.

During the operation, an intense fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists, resultantly one terrorist was killed while another got injured.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians, it added.