10-year-old girl ends life after mother refuses to take her on tour

A 10-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide after her mother refused to take her on a trip to a tourist spot.

The girl, a grade 5 student, had been asking her mother to take her to Bhedaghat, a famous tourist spot in India’s Madhya Pradesh state, an Indian media outlet reported.

According to the local police, the mother refused to take the 10-year-old girl on the trip, following which the girl allegedly hanged herself with the door curtain at their residence.

Police arrived at the scene after they were informed and moved the body to the hospital, a police official said.

“An autopsy is being conducted. Further probe is on,” he added.

In January this year, a 15-year-old girl, student of class X, allegedly died by suicide after being scolded by her father for playing on his mobile phone.

The incident took place in Kota city in Indian State of Rajasthan, when the 15-year-old girl – identified as Kripanshi – committed suicide by hanging herself in her home after being scolded by her father for playing on his mobile phone.

Last month, a 12-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide in Raiwind city after his mother refused to give him mobile phone.

The deceased, identified as Ayyan, requested his mother to give him the phone, however, the mother declined and left for the neighbours’ house, Lahore police said.

Upon returning, the mother found the boy’s lifeless body hanging from the ceiling. The deceased allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with the help of a rope tied to a bamboo placed on the wall of the house.