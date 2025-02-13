web analytics
Rs100 Prize Bond February 2025; check draw date

Many Pakistanis still choose prize bonds as their preferred investment choice because they offer a secure way to save money and the possibility of winning big prizes.

The draw No.49 for the Rs 100 prize bond will be held on February 17, 2025 at the National Savings Division office in Multan.

Prize Winning Amount

First Prize 700,000
Second Prize (3 winners) 200,000
Third Prize (1696 winners) 1,000

 

The first prize for Rs 100 prize bond is Rs 700,000 while three second prize winners will receive Rs 200,000 each. While 1696 winners of third prize will get Rs 1000 each.

The prize bond program is being run by the Central Directorate of National Savings since the 1960s.

National Savings hosts lucky drawings every three months where participants can win rewards.

The program’s dual objectives are to raise money for the government and provide regular people with a safe way to save their money that won’t lose value.

