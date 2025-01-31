Prize bond draw schedule for Feb 2025

Prize bonds are widely regarded as a secure and rewarding investment, with regular draws held under government oversight to maintain trust and fairness in the system.

Participants are encouraged to stay informed about upcoming draws and their results to maximize their chances of winning.

Prize Bond draws are managed by National Savings, and winners can claim their prizes from designated branches. This system provides a secure investment with the potential for significant rewards.

According to the schedule of the national prize bonds for 2025, the prize bonds — Rs1500, Rs750, Rs200, and Rs100 — will be drawn four times in the upcoming year. Similarly, the premium prize bond of Rs40,000 and Rs25,000 will be done on the 10th of every third month next year.

The draw of the prize bonds, Rs1500 and Rs100, will be held this month on February 17, 2025, (Monday) at the National Savings Centre in Multan and Rawalpindi, respectively.

Earlier, the draw for the Rs750 prize bond was held on January 15, 2025, in Karachi at the National Savings Division office.

According to the draw results, the first prize winner is 271541, while the second prize winners are 317904, 496553 and 800663.