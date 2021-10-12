100 tola gold, Rs5m cash, prize bonds stolen in Defence house burglary

LAHORE: A house was burgled within the jurisdiction of Lahore’s Defence police station, police said on Tuesday.

According to an FIR, a burglar entered the house by breaking a washroom window and made off with 100 tola of gold, Rs5 million in cash, foreign currency worth one million rupees and another Rs1 million worth of prize bonds.

The FIR was filed at the police station on the complaint of the house owner.

The superintendent of police (SP) Cantt said the police are tracing the burglar(s) with the help of surveillance footage and expressed the hope that they would soon be arrested with the stolen things to be recovered from them.

On Sept 15, a group of robbers had broken into a Khayaban e Mujahid house in the Defence phase 5 and took away 15 tola gold and Rs200,000 in cash.

According to the police of the District South, there were a total of five robbers who stormed the house in the early hours and fled the scene after robbing gold and cash from the house.

