Robbers loot gold worth Rs15 million in Karachi

KARACHI: Robbers looted gold ornaments worth more than Rs15 million from a house located in Karachi’s PECHS area, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, more than five robbers barged into the house in PECHS Block 6, in the limits of Tipu Sultan police station, looted gold and silver ornaments worth more than Rs15 million and fled away safely.

Detailing the incident, the owner of the house named Fauzia said the dacoits barged into the house early morning around 5am. The robbers were hiding their faces during the dacoity, the woman added.

The robbers after making the family members hostage, took away gold, silver and three laptops.

The woman said due to a problem in her bank locker, she brought the gold and silver to the home.

Earlier this year, unidentified criminals broke into a gold jewellery shop near Teen Talwar monument in Karachi and went away with the gold of millions of rupees.

A case was registered at the Clifton police station over the complaint of Asif who stated in the First Information Report (FIR) that he returned to his home after closing the jewellery shop before iftaar on May 3.

He had added that he found four locks of his gold jewellery shop broken on the next day on May 3. The burglars had stolen nearly 12-kilogram of gold jewellery.