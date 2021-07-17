New details emerge on SIU police officials involved in 65-tola gold robbery

KARACHI: New details to have divulged on Saturday in the drop scene of gold robbery case suggest short-term kidnapping also took place as Special Investigation Unit (SIU) officials were found involved after the stolen 65 tola gold was recovered from one of them, ARY News reported.

The particular SIU team whose personnel are allegedly involved in the robbery and kidnap case, are supervised by Sub-inspector Mumtaz, while two ASIs also worked with it, the probe report found.

Their team was also assisted by a private person named Muhammad Ali who allegedly served as the frontman for their sinister bids.

The short kidnap of the trader recently and the robbery from him prompted the investigation and findings are awaited to suggest whether the team was involved. The trader was picked up by men in civil dresses and was driven around in a police mobile until cash was robbed from him.

Earlier today it was reported that the Gulistan-e-Johar police officials conducted a raid at the Special Investigation Unit where they recovered 65-tola stolen gold and cash from the possession of SIU cops in Karachi.

READ MORE: 65-tola stolen gold, cash recovered from SIU officials in Karachi

Sources had told ARY News that six SIU officials have been arrested by the raiding team of Gulistan-e-Johar police station besides recovering the stolen gold and cash. The arrested cops include a sub-inspector (SI), two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) and three officials.

It emerged that housemaids had robbed a house in Gulistan-e-Johar on June 24 and a case was registered at the local police station. Later, the SIU officials recovered the stolen assets but they did not disclose the recovery.