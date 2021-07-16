65-tola stolen gold, cash recovered from SIU officials in Karachi

KARACHI: Gulistan-e-Johar police officials have conducted a raid at the Special Investigation Unit where they recovered 65-tola stolen gold and cash from the possession of SIU cops in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources told ARY News that six SIU officials have been arrested by the raiding team of Gulistan-e-Johar police station besides recovering the stolen gold and cash. The arrested cops include a sub-inspector (SI), two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) and three officials.

It emerged that housemaids had robbed a house in Gulistan-e-Johar on June 24 and a case was registered at the local police station. Later, the SIU officials recovered the stolen assets but they did not disclose the recovery.

Sources said that police arrested the housemaid and her husband for interrogation where she apprised the East police regarding the recovery of the stolen items. During the raid, the stolen gold and cash were recovered after identifying and arresting the SIU cops.

It was learnt that the members of the SIU team had been arrested a few days ago.