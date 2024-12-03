100 Years: The movie you will never see, set for a 2115 premiere

In an extraordinary partnership, director Robert Rodriguez and writer/actor John Malkovich, in collaboration with Louis XIII Cognac, have produced a film that will remain unseen for an entire century. Entitled ‘100 Years’, this avant-garde science fiction film was initially teased in 2015 with the captivating tagline: “The Movie You Will Never See.”

Scheduled for its premiere on November 18, 2115, it invites viewers to reconsider their understanding of time and artistic expression.

The Film You Will Never See, this forthcoming cinematic experiment is scheduled for release precisely one century after its announcement in 2015. The film is securely housed in a state-of-the-art, bulletproof vault located in Cognac, France, with a planned premiere date of November 18, 2115. A limited number of one thousand premiere tickets, crafted from metal, have been allocated to select individuals to pass them down to future generations.

While the storyline is shrouded in secrecy, teaser trailers released in 2015 suggest a narrative that may delve into themes of science fiction, nature, or a nostalgic aesthetic.

In 2015, three teaser trailers were unveiled for 100 Years. Each trailer, while showcasing slight variations to embody retro, nature, and futuristic themes, ultimately presents the same captivating visual elements. They reveal little about the actual narrative, offering only fleeting glimpses of a hero, a heroine, and a villain—sufficient to ignite curiosity but not enough to disclose the story’s intricacies.

Pharrell Williams, the renowned singer and producer, has contributed to the artistic dimension of the project by collaborating on a song titled “100 Years” for the film’s release, thereby broadening its creative scope.

Given the varied reactions from across the globe, it is possible that this film may not be viewed by the current generation. Nevertheless, it prompts us to contemplate: What will the world resemble in 2115? Will cinema, in its present form, continue to exist?