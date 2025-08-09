web analytics
ECNEC approves 100MW solar power project for Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved a 100-megawatt solar photovoltaic power project for multiple locations across Gilgit-Baltistan, fulfilling a commitment made by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif just two days earlier.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office Media Wing, work on the Rs24.957 billion project will begin immediately and is expected to be completed within three years.

The initiative had already been cleared by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP).

The project will benefit the districts of Astore, Daryal, Tangir Diamer, Ghanche, Ghizer, Gilgit, Hunza, Ishkoman, Nagar, Rondu, Skardu, and Shigar.

In the first phase, Skardu will receive 18.958 MW of electricity. The second phase will supply Hunza with 6.005 MW, Gilgit with 28.013 MW, and Diamer with 13.126 MW. In the third phase, the remaining districts will receive 16.096 MW collectively.

Additionally, the project will provide 18.162 MW of off-grid electricity to hospitals and government offices across the region.

