107 daily dengue cases emerge in Islamabad as deadly season persists

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital has conceded 107 new dengue cases on Wednesday as the mosquito-borne virus takes the country by storm with the city alone recording nine deaths in the ongoing season, ARY News reported.

The total cases comprise the numbers of both, rural and urban areas with 53 and 54 infections respectively in the past 24-hour period today, confirmed the health department official.

Seeing the violent surge in the breakbone fever cases, the Islamabad administration has established dengue isolation wards in at least four government hospitals to control the symptoms and stabilize the infected.

DENGUE DEATH TOLL REACHES FIVE, 79 NEW CASES REPORTED IN KP

On the other hand, as many as 79 new cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the past 24 hours.

According to the provincial health department, at least 79 people have been diagnosed with dengue today. The province has so far recorded up to 4,365 dengue cases, whereas, a total of five people have died of the virus.

Meanwhile, Punjab health authorities have reported 374 dengue hemorrhagic fever cases in the province in last 24 hours.

