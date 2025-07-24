BISE Multan matric results 2025 announced: Check online

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan Thursday announced matric 2025 results.

The BISE Multan results 2025 hold immense importance, as they signify the completion of secondary education and are crucial for determining eligibility for college admissions.

A strong performance in the matriculation exams can influence a student’s academic trajectory and open doors to various educational and career opportunities.

BISE Multan is recognized for its transparent and reliable examination system, which maintains the confidence of both students and parents.

The fair assessment process reinforces the board’s reputation for educational integrity.

How to check Matric result 2025:

1. Online:

Visit the official BISE Multan website to check your resul at https://web.bisemultan.edu.pk/

2. Via SMS:

Type your Roll Number and send it to 800293 to receive your result instantly via text message.

Students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready for quick access and to verify their results through official channels.

Meanwhile, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad is set to announce the Class 10 (Matric) results 2025 on Thursday (today).

Earlier, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore announced the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Annual Examinations 2025.

Commissioner Lahore Division and Board Chairman Zaid bin Maqsood presided over the event and revealed the names of the top-performing students.