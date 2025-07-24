BISE Lahore matric 2025 results announced

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Annual Examinations 2025.

Commissioner Lahore Division and Board Chairman Zaid bin Maqsood presided over the event and revealed the names of the top-performing students.

Haram Fatima, bearing roll number 115235, secured the overall top position with an outstanding score of 1193 marks.

The second position was jointly secured by Noor-ul-Huda (Roll No. 119842) and Haji Abu Zar Tanveer (Roll No. 220365), both scoring 1188 marks. The third position went to Muhammad Ali (Roll No. 254976), who obtained 1187 marks.

In the Science Group (Boys), Haji Abu Zar Tanveer clinched the first position with 1188 marks, followed by Muhammad Ali with 1187 marks. The third position in this category was shared by Muhammad Zahib Siddique and Faiqan Raza, each securing 1186 marks.

