BISE Sargodha matric toppers 2025: Check list of position holders

SARGODHA: Official Matric Result 2025 has been announced by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha, making the names of top-performing students public across both private and government institutions.



The results were announced during a press conference under the leadership of Commissioner Sargodha Division and Board Chairman Jahanzaib Awan.

At the head of the list of BISE Sargodha Position Holders 2025, Marwa Sohail of Daar-e-Arqam Model Girls School claimed the top spot with an outstanding score of 1187 marks, showcasing impressive academic results.

BISE Sargodha Matric Top Three Students

Position Student Name Marks School Name 1st Marwa Sohail 1187 Daar-e-Arqam Model Girls School 2nd Muhammad Siraj Khan 1186 Government High School Kammar Mushani 3rd Muhammad Asad Javed 1184 Government Model High School Bhakkar 3rd Muhammad Muneeb Arshad 1184 Government Model High School Bhakkar 3rd Muneeb-ur-Rehman 1184 Daar-e-Arqam Sillanwali 3rd Ayesha Muskan 1184 Daar-e-Arqam Jhal Chakian

The BISE Sargodha Position Holders 2025 list reflects a fair distribution from both public and private sectors, indicating the strong desire to win and students’ enthusiasm throughout the region.

The BISE Matric toppers will be honoured in the award ceremony on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at the BISE Sargodha Complex.

During the ceremony, the position holders will be awarded the medals and certificates to recognise the achievements of these brilliant students.

The BISE Sargodha Position Holders 2025 announcement has inspired pride across the division, with educators and families lauding the hard work and determination of the students.

The board also expressed its good wishes to all BISE Matric toppers for their future academic pursuits.

