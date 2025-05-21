11 including 3 women booked for anti-state propaganda on social media

The National Cyber Crime Agency (Sindh Zone) has registered cases against 11 individuals, including three women, for allegedly engaging in anti-state propaganda and defamatory remarks against national-level figures through social media platforms.

According to reports, the accused used web TV channels and other social media platforms to disseminate propaganda.

During recent Pakistan-India tensions, content from these accounts included statements deemed hostile to the state.

As per the FIRs, one woman and several others have already been arrested. Authorities have also identified around 500 accounts allegedly involved in similar activities, and further action is ongoing.

Earlier this month, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Shabbir Ahmed was arrested in Mansehra under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

According to reports, Ahmed was taken into custody after his speech against the government and state institutions on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

HRCP on PECA 2025

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) expressed concern over the passage of controversial PECA bill.

The HRCP while demanding thorough debate over the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Senate and apprehended that the enforcement of the bill, will result in targeting newsmen and political and social activists.

The human rights commission said that the PECA bill restricts the fundamental human rights, expressing concern over emphasis on the fake or false news in the legislation bill.