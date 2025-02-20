Cases registered under PECA 2025 over social media propaganda

LAHORE: Three more cases have been registered under Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2025 for spreading propaganda against Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz and state institutions on social media, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to police, the cases were lodged at Shahdara, Shahdara Town, and Kot Lakhpat police stations under various serious charges, including provisions of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

As per the FIRs, the accused ‘used’ artificial intelligence to create videos of Maryam Nawaz. These videos were reportedly designed to promote the agenda of anti-state elements on social media.

The FIRs further state that a specific political group was involved in fabricating fake videos as part of a conspiracy to spread unrest. However, no arrests have been made so far.

Read more: Tarar hints at amending PECA law

Earlier this month, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Shabbir Ahmed was arrested in Mansehra under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

According to reports, Ahmed was taken into custody after his speech against the government and state institutions on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

HRCP on PECA 2025

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) expressed concern over the passage of controversial PECA bill.

The HRCP while demanding thorough debate over the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Senate and apprehended that the enforcement of the bill, will result in targeting newsmen and political and social activists.

The human rights commission said that the PECA bill restricts the fundamental human rights, expressing concern over emphasis on the fake or false news in the legislation bill.

The human rights body also termed three years jail term suggested in the bill as unnecessarily harsh.