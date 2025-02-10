Tarar hints at amending PECA law

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazir Tarar on Monday hinted at further amendments in the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) law 2025, ARY News reported.

As per details, Azam Nazir Tarar said the ministries of interior and information are currently holding talks with the stakeholders over reservations on PECA law.

The minister said PECA law can be moved for further amendments before the Parliament after consensus.

The journalist community is protesting against the PECA law and terming it ‘controversial’ and against the right to freedom of speech.

Earlier in the day, the Sindh High Court served notice to the federal government over a plea challenging PECA law.

HRCP on PECA 2025

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed concern over the passage of controversial PECA bill.

The HRCP while demanding thorough debate over the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Senate and apprehended that the enforcement of the bill, will result in targeting newsmen and political and social activists.

The human rights commission said that the PECA bill restricts the fundamental human rights, expressing concern over emphasis on the fake or false news in the legislation bill.

The human rights body also termed three years jail term suggested in the bill as unnecessarily harsh.