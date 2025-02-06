PECA Amendment Act 2025- The Key Points

Pakistan has introduced significant amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 through the PECA Amendment Act 2025. The act has now turned into law as President Asif Ali Zardari on January 30, gave his assent to the suggested amendments.

The lawmakers say that these amendments focus on enhancing accountability, protecting digital rights, and ensuring a safer digital environment for citizens while a huge number of journalist bodies, media organisations and human rights organizations are criticizing it, calling it an attack on freedom of expression on internet.

Here are some key points from PECA Amendment Act 2025.

Key Amendments and Provisions: