PFUJ demands action against PECA Amendment Bill

ISLAMABAD: The President of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Afzal Butt, has warned the federal government about the consequences of ignoring concerns over the controversial PECA Amendment Bill, ARY News reported.

Speaking at a protest in Islamabad’s D-Chowk, he stated that if the Pakistan government doesn’t act wisely regarding the PECA Amendment Bill, political parties will also be invited to join the movement against it.

Afzal Butt highlighted that journalists in Pakistan could have marched to Parliament if they wanted but have chosen to take gradual steps.

He mentioned that the current protest is just the beginning, with lawyers, civil society, and eventually political parties in Pakistan joining the cause in the next phase to challenge the PECA Amendment Bill.

He urged the President of Pakistan to listen to journalists’ objections when the PECA Amendment Bill comes to him, emphasising that they are ready to point out which clauses violate the constitution.

Afzal Butt also addressed the issue of fake news, saying journalists in Pakistan are its biggest victims and opponents. He added that the PFUJ has always stood up for press freedom with courage.

The protestors criticised the Pakistan government, accusing them of pushing the same “black laws,” like the PECA Bill, that they had once opposed.

Earlier, the Senate passed the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendments Bill, 2025.

The bill was moved in the upper House of the Parliament after the Senate Standing Committee on Interior Monday approved the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendment Bill, despite strong opposition from journalist organizations.

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain moved the bill on behalf of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

In his remarks, Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain said the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Amendment Bill, 2025 is aimed at dealing with the issues on social media.

He assured it is not directed against the journalists of television and newspapers.

The minister said the opposition was also engaged on the bill through the platforms of standing committees of both the National Assembly and the Senate.

The bill now awaits the president’s nod to become law.