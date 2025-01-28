Senate approves PECA Amendment Bill 2025

The Senate Tuesday passed the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendments Bill, 2025, ARY News reported.

The bill was moved in the upper House of the Parliament after the Senate Standing Committee on Interior Monday approved the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendment Bill, despite strong opposition from journalist organizations.

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain moved the bill on behalf of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

In his remarks, Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain said the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Amendment Bill, 2025 is aimed at dealing with the issues on social media.

He assured it is not directed against the journalists of television and newspapers.

The minister said the opposition was also engaged on the bill through the platforms of standing committees of both the National Assembly and the Senate.

The bill now awaits the president’s nod to become law.

On January 23, the National Assembly passed the PECA Amendment Bill, 2025, a contentious bill aimed at regulating social media in Pakistan.

As per details, the bill, presented by Federal Minister Rana Tanveer, seeks to establish a new authority to oversee social media platforms and protect users’ rights.

The authority will be responsible for facilitating social media platforms, ensuring users’ rights, and registering social media platforms.

After the formation of the authority, it will have the power to take disciplinary action against social media platforms that violate the law, direct relevant institutions to remove illegal content, and register and deregister social media platforms.