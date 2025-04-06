Eidul Adha 2025 expected dates in Pakistan

Eidul Adha, one of the most anticipated occasions in Pakistan — especially for children — is expected to be celebrated on Saturday, June 7, 2025, according to initial predictions.

However, the final date will be confirmed by the country’s official moon sighting committee following the traditional Ruet-e-Hilal procedure.

Astronomers have also shared forecasts for the UAE, where the Emirates Astronomy Society expects the crescent moon marking the start of Dhul Hijjah to be visible on the evening of May 27, 2025.

Based on these calculations, Zilhajj is likely to begin on May 28, setting the stage for Eidul Adha to fall on Friday, June 6, in the Emirates.

It is important to note that such predictions offer a general timeline, as the actual dates may vary between countries due to geographical differences in moon visibility.

Eidul Adha, one of Islam’s two major festivals, commemorates the unwavering devotion of Prophet Ibrahim (A.S.), who was willing to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah’s command.

A central ritual of the celebration is Qurbani (sacrifice), where Muslims slaughter animals such as cows, goats, sheep, or camels, following Islamic guidelines.

The meat is then distributed among family members, relatives, and those in need, reflecting the spirit of sharing and compassion that defines the festival.