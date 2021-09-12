11 die as torrential rains flatten 5 houses in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: As many as 11 have confirmed died on Sunday after rains lash over the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tor Ghar region as roofs of five houses collapsed among depredations, ARY News reported.

Including in the casualties are the four injured who have been shifted to the local hospital for first aid all the while the rescue officials recover bodies of those killed in ravaging rains.

Three people have gone missing after the downpour, suspected injured, and rescue teams are set to recover their whereabouts.

Met Office forecasts more rainfall in Sindh including Karachi

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in various parts of Sindh including Karachi from Sunday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms with rainfall in lower Sindh, Central Punjab, Islamabad and some parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The monsoon low over Rajasthan, India persists with its trough extending up to eastern Sindh, according to the weather report. Scattered rain and thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls are likely to occur in TharParker, Badin, Thatta, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Khairpur and Hyderabad districts till Sunday.