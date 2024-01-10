11 family members found dead in KP’s Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: A total of 11 bodies, including children and women have been found in a house located in the town of Takhti Khel, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to police statements, the discovery was made by the brother of the deceased household’s head upon his return.

The initial investigations by the local police suggested that the unfortunate incident is believed to happened two days ago from the consumption of a toxic substance mixed in the food.

The police officials claimed that the relative of the deceased family allegedly bought food from Waziristan two days ago.

However, the local police team arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area to collect evidence related to the case.

In a separate incident yesterday, the bodies of three members of a family were found with throats slit in Kotri, Sindh.

As per details, the bodies of the husband and wife and their child were found in a rented house in the Sikandarabad Colony of Kotri Site area.

The bodies have been moved to the hospital for legal formalities, while an investigation launched to determine the cause behind the gruesome murders.