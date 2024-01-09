Bodies of three family members found with throats slit in Kotri

JAMSHORO: In a gruesome incident, the bodies of three members of a family were found with throats slit in Kotri, Sindh, ARY News reported, citing local police.

As per details, the bodies of the husband and wife and their child were found in a rented house in the Sikandarabad Colony of Kotri Site area.

The bodies have been moved to the hospital for legal formalities, while an investigation launched to determine the cause behind the gruesome murders.

In a separate incident, a woman and three children were found dead with their throats slit at their house in Karachi in November, last year.

According to details, the woman and her three children were found dead in Sher Muhammad Goth, located in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area.

The deceased were identified as Saima wife of Arshad, two-year-old Ahd، Shahzain,7, and nine-year-old Ashhad۔ The police said the throats of the mother and her children were slitted with a sharp tool.