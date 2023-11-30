Mother, her three children found dead with throat slit in Karachi

KARACHI: In a gruesome incident, a woman and three children were found dead with their throats slit at their house in Karachi on Thursday morning, police said.

According to details, the woman and her three children were found dead in Sher Muhammad Goth, located in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area.

The deceased were identified as Saima wife of Arshad, two-year-old Ahd، Shahzain,7, and nine-year-old Ashhad۔ The police said the throats of the mother and her children were slitted with a sharp tool.

The bodies of the mother and her children were shifted to the hospital for legal formalities.

The husband of deceased woman Arshad has been taken into custody by the police for investigation. Police furhter said Arshad works as a cable operator and at the time of incident he was not at thome.

Imdad Ali, the uncle of deceased children while talking to media said he received call from his brother Arshad around 12:30am after he reached home.

Upon reaching my brother’s house, he saw body of his elder nephew in the porch of home, while bodies of two other children and sister-in-law were lying in the seperate rooms, he added.