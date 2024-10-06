Mobile phone service restored in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD: The mobile phone services have been restored in Islamabad and Rawalpindi after over 50 hours amid the PTI protest at the infamous D-chowk, ARY News reported.

As per details, the internet and mobile network services were suspended across several cities of Pakistan including Islamabad and Rawalpindi on October 4.

The services were suspended in several parts of the twin cities ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest call at the infamous D-chowk Islamabad.

Sources revealed that the internet service was also disrupted in Karachi as well where netizens faced issues in using social media apps.

The development came at a time when the blockade of key routes between Rawalpindi and Islamabad entered its third day, with Metro Bus services still suspended.

The closure of major business hubs due to road blockades has paralyzed daily life in both cities.

A severe shortage of essential items like fruits, vegetables, milk, and poultry meat has also been reported, leaving residents of the twin cities stranded.

Furthermore, Murree Road remains closed to all traffic for the third consecutive day, with containers stationed across the route.

The ongoing blockade at Faizabad is causing significant disruptions for the public. Multiple barriers have been placed between Liaquat Bagh and Faizabad, with Punjab police deployed at key points.