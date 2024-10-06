Islamabad, Rawalpindi paralyzed for third day amid PTI protests

RAWALPINDI: The blockade of key routes between Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Sunday enters its third day, with mobile phone and Metro Bus services still suspended.

As per details, the closure of major business hubs due to road blockades has paralyzed daily life in both cities.

A severe shortage of essential items like fruits, vegetables, milk, and poultry meat has also been reported, leaving residents of the twin cities stranded.

Furthermore, Murree Road remains closed to all traffic for the third consecutive day, with containers stationed across the route.

The ongoing blockade at Faizabad is causing significant disruptions for the public. Multiple barriers have been placed between Liaquat Bagh and Faizabad, with Punjab police deployed at key points.

On Saturday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ruled that no unauthorised protests or gatherings will be allowed in the capital city during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

The IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued a written order on a plea filed by traders, ruling that no lockdown should also made during the SCO summit scheduled in Islamabad on October 15 and 16.

The IHC directed the Islamabad administration and government to allocate a designated area for protests.

“The protesters must gather in the area specified by the administration to record their protest,” the IHC ruled.