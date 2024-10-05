web analytics
No unauthorised gathering will be allowed in Islamabad: IHC

TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday ruled that no unauthorised protests or gatherings will be allowed in the capital city during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, ARY News reported.

The IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued a written order on a plea filed by traders, ruling that no lockdown should also made during the SCO summit scheduled in Islamabad on October 15 and 16.

The IHC directed the Islamabad administration and government to allocate a designated area for protests. “The protesters must gather in the area specified by the administration to record their protest,” the IHC ruled.

The IHC while acknowledging Articles 16 and 17 of the Constitution, which guarantee the right to assembly and movement stressed that these rights are subject to reasonable restrictions.

The court was told that the activists of a political party are marching towards the red zone which would freeze movement of other citizens. The IHC directed authorities to take necessary measures to maintain peace in Islamabad.

The order read that the court was informed that the army has been deployed under Article 245 to ensure security while section 144 is also imposed.

