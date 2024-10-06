web analytics
Sunday, October 6, 2024
Rain lashes Islamabad, Rawalpindi, other districts of Punjab

TOP NEWS

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD: Heavy rainfall in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad turned weather pleasant in the region, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Lahore, Jhelum, Gujrat, Sara-e-Alamgir, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Phaliya, Okara, Murree, Abbottabad, Lakki Marwat, Buttgram, Swat and other areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir also received heavy to light rainfall, which drop temperatures in these areas.

Met office had predicted that a westerly wave likely to approach upper parts of the country on 05th October.

Under the influence of this weather system, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa districts will receive rain from 05th to 08th October.

Punjab districts and federal region of Islamabad will receive rain from 05th to 08th October with occasional gaps.

Southern Punjab districts of Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah and Bhakkar are expected to be lashed by rain from 06th to 08th October, according to the Met Office.

Rain with wind/thunderstorm expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from 05th to 08th October.

Meanwhile rainfall is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Lasbella, Panjgur and Awaran districts of Baluchistan on 06th and 07th October.

It is to be mentioned here that climate change affecting the weather patterns and schedule of seasons across the world and also increasing ferocity of cyclones.

