11 laborers dead in North Waziristan bomb blast 

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: At least 11 laborers died and two injured in a bomb blast in Gulmir Kot, tehsil Shawal North Waziristan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police spokesperson said that the bomb exploded in a van in North Waziristan which resulted in the death of 11 laborers while two others sustained injuries.

Earlier, at least 40 persons were killed, and 200 sustained injuries in the powerful bomb blast that targeted Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) workers’ convention.

It was learned that nearly 400 people were attending the JUI-F worker convention on Shanday Morr near the NADRA office. Law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area.

JUI-F Khar Ameer Maulana Ziaullah Jan and Hamidullah were killed in the incident. A private news channel’s cameraman Samiullah was also among the wounded persons.

Caretaker KP Information Minister said that 200 persons got injured in the bombing. Hospitals in Bajaur and nearby areas were put on high alert and critically wounded persons will be shifted to Peshawar.

Three Pakistan Army helicopters took part in the rescue mission and 10 critically wounded persons were shifted to Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital.

Inspector General Frontier Corps (IG FC) Major General Noor Wali Khan also reached Bajaur and supervised the rescue activities.