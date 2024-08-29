Man accidentally kills 11-month-old daughter in Karachi

KARACHI: A man accidentally took the life of his 11-month-old daughter in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to police, the incident took place in FB Area Block-3, where a man accidentally fired the pistol while cleaning it. The minor girl lost her life in the fire. Meanwhile, the police arrested the man.

In his initial statement, the toddler’s father said the fire was opened accidentally when he was cleaning the pistol.

The police have launched investigation into the matter.

Separately, a five-year-old boy was injured in Raiwind after a pistol was accidentally fired by his uncle while cleaning the weapon.

Police said that the accused was cleaning the pistol when it went off and a bullet injured the child in Raiwind. A police team recovered the pistol and round from the home besides arresting the accused.