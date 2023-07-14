Karachi: Man dies in guard’s accidental fire inside hospital

KARACHI: In a tragic incident, a man lost his life in the accidental fire of a security guard inside a hospital in Karachi, ARY News reported, quoting police.

According to ARY News, a man who was staying at a hospital to look after his patient was hit by an accidental fire by a security guard deputed inside a hospital in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

As a result, a man named Gulzar, a resident of Tando Adam, lost his life on the spot.

Police said the victim Gulzar was staying at the hospital to look after his ailing patient, where he lost his life in an accidental fire.

Police said the hospital’s security guard has been taken into custody along with the weapon and they are waiting for the family of the victim for further legal action against the security guard.

Separately, a five-year-old boy was injured in Raiwind after a pistol was accidentally fired by his uncle while cleaning the weapon.

Police said that the accused was cleaning the pistol when it went off and a bullet injured the child in Raiwind. A police team recovered the pistol and round from the home besides arresting the accused.