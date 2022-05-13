11 of a family killed in Gujranwala road accident

GUJRANWALA: At least 12 people – including 11 members of the same family – were killed and eight others sustained injuries in a fatal road accident near Kot Ladha town of Gujranwala district, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, two passenger vans collided with a dumper parked beside the road. The passenger vans were travelling to Gujranwala from Sargodha.

On receiving information, teams of Rescue 1122 and police reached the spot and shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital, Hafizabad.

The victims include women and children. Five of the eight people injured are in critical condition.

Those who died in the accident include Muhammad Aslam, Gulzar son of Faqir Muhammad, Ilyas son of Ghulam Haider, Hoorain Fatima daughter of Sohail, Munawar Bibi wife of M Yousaf, Asiya Bibi wife of M Asif, Asima Bibi wife of Shahzad, Khalida Bibi wife of M Sohail, Fouzia Bibi daughter of M Younas, Haleema Bibi wife of M Aslam.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz took notice of the incident and expressed his grief over the loss of precious lives.

In a statement, Hamza sought a report from the Gujranwala commissioner and the city’s RPO. He also directed authorities concerned to provide best medical treatment to the injured.

