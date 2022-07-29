11 PTI seats deemed vacated by ECP, by-polls within 60 days

Islamabad: The accepted resignations of 11 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have been received by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY News reported.

According to details, the 11 seats held by PTI lawmakers have been deemed vacated by the ECP. The by-polls on the 11 vacated seats would be held within 60 days.

The schedule for the by-polls would be announced in a few days.

The National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignations of 11 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members of the National Assembly on Thursday night.

The government accepted the resignations of 11 PTI MNAs including Shireen Mazari, Ali Muhammad Khan, Ijaz Shah, Farrukh Habib, Shandana Gulzar, Fazal Muhammad, Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Jameel Ahmed and Akram Cheema.

However, ex deputy speaker Qasim Sori has said that the NA speaker’s decision to accpet 11 resignation of PTI lawkmakers is unconstitutional. Resignations of the 125 PTI MNAs were accpeted on April 10, 2022, he claimed.

Resignations can not be accepted partially, it is beyond law, Qasim Sori said. He added that he had already sent a refrence to the ECP regaridn the acceptance of the resignations.

Qasim added that the government should leave these shananigans and announce general elections.

