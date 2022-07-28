Govt decides to accept resignations of PTI MNAs

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to accept resignations of some Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members of the National Assembly (MNAs), ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the decision was taken during a meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) under the chairmanship of Maulana Fazlur Rehamn.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has started consultation with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq in a bid to accept the resignations of PTI lawmakers.

Sources told ARY News that PML-N has demanded to accept resignations of eight PTI lawmakers, including former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The legislative department of National Assembly has asserted that homework in this regard has been completed while the final decision would be taken by the NA Speaker.

Earlier, NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf summoned PTI MNAs for the verification of their resignations but no one turned up. The NA Secretariat sent letters to all PTI members who tendered resignations on April 11, 2022.

In April, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had decided to resign from National Assembly after former prime minister Imran Khan said that he would not sit in the assemblies.

PTI members after approval of the party’s leadership tendered their resignations from the National Assembly. PTI MNA Murad Saeed was the first PTI MNA who submitted his resignation to the National Assembly’s speaker.

The then-Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri approved the resignations of the PTI MNAs.

بطور قائم مقام اسپیکر قومی اسمبلی مجھے موصو ل ہونے والے پاکستان تحریک انصاف کے 123 اراکین قومی اسمبلی کے استعفوں کو رولز اور ضابطے کے تحت منظور کرلیا گیا ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/Yt1NASuUwp — Qasim Khan Suri (@QasimKhanSuri) April 14, 2022

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri has stated that he has accepted resignations of 123 PTI MNAs, who had tendered their resignations before the election of the new Leader of the House.

