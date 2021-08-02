11 sizable vaccination centers run 24/7 in Karachi now

KARACHI: The health department of Sindh has Monday made 10 large vaccination centers operational round the clock keeping in mind the rise in Covid cases as the pandemic launches into fourth wave and the resulting concern among masses and administrations alike for getting vaccinated, , ARY News reported.

With the newly extended timings of 10 more vaccination centers, there are now 11 stops one can get their shot from, including Expo Center which is the largest one in Pakistan.

In a notification released by the provincial health department, all six districts of the metropolis have at least one large vaccine center operating for 24 hours across the week.

In an announcement made by the provincial government, 10 major vaccinations centres would operate round the clock in Karachi as they have been provided with adequate health staffers and vaccines to deal with the rising number of people visiting the vaccination centres.

Sindh reports 2,549 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths in a day

The facilities where round the clock vaccination services would be provided included Ojha campus of DOW University, Khaliq Dina Hall, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Children Hospital Karachi, New Karachi hospital, Qatar Hospital, Murad Memon Goth hospital, government hospital in Korangi block 05 and Lyari college.

“We will be posting more health staffers at other centres to increase the number of vaccination centres that could operate round the clock,” said Parliamentary Secretary for Health Qasim Siraj Soomro.