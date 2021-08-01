Sindh reports 2,549 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths in a day

KARACHI: 2,549 new infections were reported in the Sindh province while the novel coronavirus claimed 20 lives during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the Sindh CM House’s statement on the Covid-19 situation, 20 more people succumbed to the disease during this period, raising the total death toll in the province to 6,021.

Of the 2,549 new infections, 1,755 were reported in Karachi. The province conducted detection tests up to 18,618 in a day.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) announced Sunday at least 62 more deaths due to Covid infection while 5,026 fresh positive cases are reported across the country during the last 24 hours.

With new cases turning up out of the 56,965 tests conducted countrywide in the past 24-hour cut-off period, the NCOC said the positivity rate of the infection has thus remained 8.82 per cent.

Keeping the Covid-led restriction in parts of the country owing to the rising Covid incidence, the federal planning and development minister Asad Umar, in a series of tweets on Saturday, weighed in on the Sindh government’s decision of imposing a lockdown for nine days.

He said there is a need to revisit the decisions made by the Sindh government, especially those related to the closure of public transport and industries.

The NCOC head welcomed some changes made by the provincial government in its strategy to curb the spread of Covid-19 but said there is a need to bring further changes.