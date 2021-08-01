62 new lives lost to Covid with 5026 fresh infections, NCOC confirms

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has Sunday announced at least 62 more deaths due to Covid infection while 5,026 fresh positive cases are reported across the country during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

Statistics 1 Aug 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 56,965

Positive Cases: 5026

Positivity % : 8.82%

Deaths : 62 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 1, 2021

With new cases turning up out of the 56,965 tests conducted countrywide in the past 24-hour cut-off period, the NCOC said the positivity rate of the infection has thus remained 8.82 per cent.

Umar wants Sindh govt to revisit lockdown strategy

Keeping the Covid-led restriction in parts of the country owing to the rising Covid incidence, the federal planning and development minister Asad Umar, in a series of tweets on Saturday, weighed in on the Sindh government’s decision of imposing a lockdown for nine days.

He said there is a need to revisit the decisions made by the Sindh government yesterday, especially those related to closure of public transport and industries.

The NCOC head welcomed some changes made by the provincial government in its strategy to curb the spread of Covid-19, but said there is a need to bring further changes.