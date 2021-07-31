Umar wants Sindh govt to revisit lockdown strategy

ISLAMABAD: Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar in a series of tweets on Saturday weighed in on the Sindh government’s decision of imposing a lockdown for nine days in view of the spike in Covid-19 cases during the fourth wave of the pandemic.

He said there is a need to revisit the decisions made by the Sindh government yesterday, especially those related to closure of public transport and industries.

Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), welcomed some changes made by the provincial government in its strategy to curb the spread of Covid-19, but said there is a need to bring further changes.

He hoped that the Sindh government would hold consultations on all these matters at length in a meeting of the NCOC slated for tomorrow to devise a strategy where all pillars of the state join hands to protect both the health and livelihoods of the people of Sindh.

On Friday, the Sindh government announced to impose a lockdown in the province from July 31 until August 08 after an abnormal surge in COVID-19 cases especially in Karachi.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah during a meeting of the COVID task force that was specially attended by opposition leaders and traders. “Lockdown would remain in place in the province from July 31 to August 08,” Murad Ali Shah said.